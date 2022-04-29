4 accused of operating a drug trafficking ring in Monroe area charged

Monroe — Four people have been arrested after a nearly year-long investigation into a suspected drug trafficking ring in the Monroe area, police said.

Ditania Ronnell Adams, Ronald Lee Adams, Paris Orlander Bridgeforth and Trevor Jesse Forman were all arraigned Wednesday in 1st District Court on multiple drug charges, officials said.

Ditania Adams, 44, was charged with five felony drug counts and 11 felony firearm-related counts, officials said. Ronald Adams was charged with seven felony drug counts and 11 felony firearm-related counts. Bridgeforth was charged with six felony drug counts and 14 felony firearm-related counts. Forman was charged with eight felony drug counts and 11 felony firearm-related counts.

The four were arrested by the Monroe Area Narcotics Team and Investigating Service, or MANTIS, according to authorities. The team is made up of officers from the Monroe Police Department, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police troopers.

With the help of nearly 100 law enforcement officers, the team conducted raids at five separate Monroe County homes and arrested the four, police said. They also said they recovered illegal drugs and multiple firearms at each location.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call MANTIS at (734) 240-2605.