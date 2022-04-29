Man extradited, jailed in 2005 Grand Rapids double homicide

Seventeen years later, a man suspected in a February 2005 double homicide in Grand Rapids has been extradited back to Michigan and is jailed as he awaits trial.

Grand Rapids Police Department says that on Feb. 13, 2005, the bodies of Edgar Lopez and Dipakkumar Patel, who were shot, were on the 1700 block of Buchanan Avenue SW, north of Burton.

Two men, Miguel Vidana, and Ricardo Fabela Jr., were charged with open murder. They're both 36 now.

Both men fled, police say. Vidana was caught two years later in El Paso, Texas, in November 2007. He was convicted of second-degree murder and, separately, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree. Vidana's earliest release date is in May 2035.

Grand Rapids police claim that "based on statements from Miguel Vidana," Fabela was in Zacatecas, Mexico. A warrant for his arrest was granted in August 2013, and he was arrested in April 2019.

After three years in custody in Mexico, on Wednesday Fabela was extradited to Grand Rapids "in the custody of FBI agents," police said.

Police questioning him about the double homicide at police headquarters. After that, he was sent to Kent County Jail.

Special Agent in Charge James A. Tarasca of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office said in a statement that "the long arm of the law reaches farther with every successful extradition to and from the United States, as we work with our partners around the world to make sure criminals cannot find safe haven from justice."