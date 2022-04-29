Mystery illness sickened more than a dozen kids at Genesee Co. elementary school

Authorities are investigating what sickened more than a dozen children Friday at a Genesee County elementary school.

Some 15 to 18 students in a second-grade class at Edgerton Elementary near Clio were affected and initially reported symptoms including nausea and dizziness, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson told reporters at a press conference.

The first student started feeling sick before noon and left, then several others told their teachers they had similar symptoms, prompting her to alert the principal, said Fletcher Spears, Clio Area Schools superintendent.

As many as seven children were transported to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, while others sought treatment at health clinics, Swanson said.

"They’re all in good condition," he said.

Meanwhile, emergency crews cleared and checked the building for carbon monoxide or natural gas leaks. Clio fire and Consumers Energy officials determined none were present, Swanson said.

"We're looking at what did these kids have in common that could have spread," Swanson told reporters, adding that crews are also extensively cleaning the building.

Parents were allowed to pick up their children early, Spears said.

The teacher in the classroom where the students reported feeling ill was not affected. The elementary of about 420 students could reopen as early as Monday, the superintendent said.

