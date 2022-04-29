'I was just … involved in a shooting': 911 tapes detail moments after Patrick Lyoya killed

Grand Rapids Police personnel preserved the clothing and equipment of Officer Christopher Schurr and questioned him after he shot and killed Patrick Lyoya, according to police reports released Friday, but his version of events was shielded from public view.

Every line of Schurr’s three-page use of force report was redacted in records obtained by The Detroit News through a public records request. The News and other media organizations filed requests for police reports about the April 4 fatal shooting of Lyoya that has renewed a nationwide outcry over alleged police brutality and violence against Black people.