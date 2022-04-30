2 men die after trench collapses in western Michigan

Associated Press

Lowell – Two men died after a trench collapsed in western Michigan, authorities said.

The victims, ages 59 and 68, were working on the trench when the collapse occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday in Lowell Township, just east of Grand Rapids, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

The men’s bodies were recovered from the scene after 2 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The 14-foot-deep (4.27-meter-deep) trench was being dug for drainage where a pole barn was being built, the office said.

The victim’s names were not immediately released. Both men were from Alto.

The incident remains under investigation, deputies said.