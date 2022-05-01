Political insider: Lawmakers question Granholm's silence on Line 5's future
Beth LeBlanc Melissa Nann Burke
The Detroit News
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm declined to answer several questions directed her way Thursday on the future of the Line 5 pipeline segment through the Straits of Mackinac while testifying before the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee.
The former Michigan governor cited ongoing federal litigation over the future of Line 5 in declining comment when asked about the fate of the pipeline by U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, and U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio. Granholm told Latta the debate over the pipeline was in the purview of the courts, the Department of State and Canada.