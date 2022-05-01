Political insider: Lawmakers question Granholm's silence on Line 5's future

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm declined to answer several questions directed her way Thursday on the future of the Line 5 pipeline segment through the Straits of Mackinac while testifying before the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee.

The former Michigan governor cited ongoing federal litigation over the future of Line 5 in declining comment when asked about the fate of the pipeline by U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, and U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio. Granholm told Latta the debate over the pipeline was in the purview of the courts, the Department of State and Canada.