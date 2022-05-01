Rescue teams search for missing boy, 1, in west Michigan

The Detroit News

Authorities in west Michigan have suspended the search for the night for a 1-year-old boy who went missing from Byron Township at about 11 a.m. Sunday.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said a few patrol deputies would remain in the area throughout the night.

The large-scale search resumes in the morning for Noah Alan Jordan, the Sheriff's Office said. Noah is almost 2, police said.

Rescue teams had been searching by land, air and water since he went missing from the 6000 block of Ford Avenue SW, near Division and M-6.

Noah was last seen wearing pajamas; he has blond hair and blue eyes, a Sheriff's news Office release said. There is no request for volunteers to help with the search at this time, the release said.

Anyone with tips or information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff's Office at (616) 336-3113 or 911.