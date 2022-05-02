Body of missing west Michigan boy, 1, recovered in creek, officials say

The body of a 1-year-old boy who went missing Sunday in Byron Township has been found, officials said.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said rescuers recovered Noah Jordan's body in Buck Creek at about 9 a.m. Monday. He was found about one mile north of where he disappeared, they said.

Noah disappeared at about 11 a.m. Sunday from the 6000 block of Ford Avenue, near Division and M-6.

Authorities started their search in air, on land, and in water just after the boy disappeared. They suspended their air and ground searches at about 10 p.m. Sunday.

"Our hearts are with the family and friends of Noah during this difficult time," the Kent County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "(We) will continue to support the family during this time of grieving."