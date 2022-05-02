Man, 22, critically injured in shooting at Flint home where large party was held

Flint — A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after an early Monday shooting at a house where a large party had been broken up earlier, police said.

The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. at a home in the 1900 block of Miller near Hammerberg Road, they said.

According to authorities, officers had been called to the same home earlier to disperse a large party.

Police said they have no suspects in custody and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Flint Major Case Unit Det. Trooper Elizabeth Wickersham at (810) 237-6900 or Crime Stoppers of Flint at 1 (800) 422-JAIL to remain anonymous.