MSU officially opens $730M heavy-ion accelerator, experiments to begin next week

East Lansing — Michigan State University celebrated the opening of the world's most powerful heavy-ion accelerator Monday, allowing researchers to create and study isotopes so rare, some may never have been produced on Earth.

User experiments at the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams are expected to begin next week, officials said after Monday's opening ceremony at the Wharton Center capped a milestone for a project more than a decade in the making that cost about $730 million, including about $635 million in federal funding.