Rain likely to swamp one day this week, but bright spots in forecast

The Detroit News

Southeast Michigan is likely to see much more than spring showers Tuesday, with a forecast that calls for more than an inch of rain that will fall throughout much of the day.

"A swath of 1-2 inch rainfall totals remains likely from about sunrise Tuesday morning to about midnight Tuesday night now in two phases ...," the National Weather Service says for Metro Detroit to the Ohio border.

While heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding and rising rivers is the biggest concern, some storms could be included.

"There will be a chance for some thunderstorms mainly from southern Lake Huron to western Lake Erie," the weather agency says. "The latest data suggests greater thunderstorm coverage along and south of the I-69 corridor, across metro Detroit, to the Ohio border."

Week's forecast

The rest of the week will see typical spring conditions in southeast Michigan. Monday will remain mostly cloudy, but widespread sun returns Wednesday. Showers are possible for portions of Thursday and more persistent on Friday, but then the weekend is looking bright and sunny. With the exception of Tuesday, when temperatures will remain in the 50s, 60 degree temperatures are forecast each day this week, and the upper 60s are possible Sunday.

Another rainy May 3

In 2012, May 3 was also rainy, especially for Flint and Genesee County. But on that day, storms were widespread and there were reports of wind damage, including a small plane being flipped over at Bishop International Airport in Flint. "Heavy rain and thunderstorms lasted well into the evening hours and dropped 2.39 inches of rain on the city, making it the highest daily rainfall total that Flint had ever recorded in the month of May ... until the next morning when continuing heavy rains dumped another 3.23 inches," the National Weather Service said.