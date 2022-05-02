Traffic stop leads to suspected meth, arrest of U.P. man

An Upper Peninsula man has been charged in connection with having methamphetamine in his car, the Michigan State Police announced Monday.

The charges against Jason Angus Carr stem from a traffic stop around 1:25 p.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 75 in Bagley Township in Otsego County. A trooper from the MSP Gaylord Post stopped a 2021 Nissan with an expired Illinois registration, the agency said in a statement.

Carr, who was driving, did not have a valid driver’s license, according to the release.

"The passenger, a 55-year-old Green Bay, Wisconsin man, told the trooper the vehicle was rented by his girlfriend, but was unable to provide a rental contract," state police said. "The men stated they had driven to Grand Rapids to drop someone off and were on their way back north."

A K-9 unit was called to the scene and surveyed the sedan. Inside, troopers found a small digital scale, straw, glass pipe, butane lighter and a tin containing a white crystalized substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, authorities said.

Carr was arrested and held in the Otsego County Jail. The 51-year-old from Gwinn has been arraigned on one count of methamphetamine possession, state police reported.

Bond was set at $10,000. His next hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Carr was charged with possessing a controlled substance in 2016 and sentenced to three years in prison, Michigan Department of Corrections records show.