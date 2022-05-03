Michigan primary 2022: Election results for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties
The Detroit News
Michigan voters will be deciding local elections on Tuesday for the 2022 primary.
Metro Detroit communities will decide elected offices, and local school and bond issues.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Detroit News will be providing live updates for results as they come in tonight.
Find your local results below:
Macomb County
Oakland County
Wayne County
More:New buildings, safety improvements sought by Metro Detroit schools on May 3
More:Metro Detroit voters set to fill three vacant state House seats with GOP control at stake