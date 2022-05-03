Michigan primary 2022: Election results for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties

The Detroit News

Michigan voters will be deciding local elections on Tuesday for the 2022 primary.

Metro Detroit communities will decide elected offices, and local school and bond issues.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Detroit News will be providing live updates for results as they come in tonight.

