$431M in unemployment waivers given to 55,000 overpaid Michigan claimants, UIA says

Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency said it has awarded about $431 million in waivers to about 55,000 claimants that the agency had determined were paid in error.

Another about $11 million will be refunded to individuals who had begun to pay back the money the agency said they were overpaid.

Some of those claimants have already been alerted to the return of funds and waivers through their Michigan Web Account Manager accounts and letters will be mailed in the coming days to confirm the online notices.

The UIA still is working to identify additional individuals who may deserve waivers of the overpayment notices they received after receiving federal aid during the pandemic.

“This is a huge weight lifted off so many Michiganders’ shoulders,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a press release announcing the awarded waivers Wednesday.

The waivers given apply to some individuals who received unemployment benefits through the pandemic, up until Sept. 4, 2021, under CARES Act. The CARES Act programs involved in the waiver program include Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Mixed Earnings Unemployment Compensation.

The federal government told states, including Michigan, in February that they should expand waivers for potentially thousands of people who were unwittingly caught up in the rushed rollout of federal unemployment relief during the pandemic.

