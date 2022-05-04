Former Shiawassee assistant prosecutor pleads to OWI

A former Shiawassee County assistant prosecutor has pleaded guilty in connection with allegedly arriving to work intoxicated last year, the Michigan Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday.

Christopher Brown was charged in November through 66th District Court in Corunna with operating under the influence of alcohol and two counts of possession of a firearm by a person under the influence.

During a hearing Monday, Brown pleaded guilty to one of the firearm counts and operating while visibly impaired, both 93-day misdemeanors, records show.

His concealed pistol license will be revoked as a result of a conviction, authorities said in a statement.

“My office remains committed to holding accountable anyone who violates the laws they are sworn to uphold,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Brown has since relocated to another state, court records show.

An attorney listed as representing him did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

In early August, Brown arrived at his office nearly two hours after being due in court for a closing argument and admitted to being under the influence, prosecutors reported.

A subsequent blood draw indicated a blood alcohol concentration of 0.143 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood. A search of his vehicle revealed Brown had two loaded, unlocked firearms with him, officials said.

During the hearing Monday, Judge Ward Clarkson "acknowledged that the State Bar of Michigan already initiated an intensive probation process and sentenced Brown to pay $1,500 in fines," Nessel's office said.