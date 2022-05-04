Independent report pinpoints causes of 'preventable' 2020 Midland dam failures

An independent forensic team on Wednesday issued its final report on the causes behind the "foreseeable and preventable" failures of two central Michigan dams that led to major, widespread flooding in Midland County.

The team, hired by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to investigate the causes of failures, concluded poor construction practices at the 95-year-old Edenville Dam created the unstable soil conditions that kicked off the series of failures on May 19, 2020. The Edenville Dam failure caused the downstream Sanford Dam to fail.