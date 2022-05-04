Mother charged with child abuse in Genesee Co. incident that sickened kids

A Genesee County woman was arraigned on a charge of second-degree child abuse Wednesday after THC oil-infused gummies her child allegedly took to an elementary school last week sickened students.

Melinda Gatica, 37, of Mount Morris Township appeared before 67th District Judge William H. Crawford, according to court officials. She pleaded not guilty.

Crawford set bond at $25,000 personal recognizance bond.

A single charge of second-degree child abuse carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

A probe into the incident began last week when students at Edgerton Elementary showed symptoms including nausea and dizziness, officials said. After ruling out carbon monoxide or a natural gas leak, an investigation, which included numerous interviews, led to a mother in the kindergarten class.

According to authorities, Gatica infused gummies with THC oil, the addictive ingredient in marijuana, and left them out at home. Her 6-year-old child found the gummies and brought them to school to share, officials said.

The woman broke the law when leaving the edibles in a LifeSavers package easily accessible by her child, said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson previously said investigators believed each gummy had as much as 30 milligrams of THC oil.

Four kindergarten students were taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint. They were all released by Sunday and back in school as of Tuesday, said Fletcher Spears, Clio Area Schools superintendent.

