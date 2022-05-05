What Michigan's abortion lawsuits face amid leaked high court opinion

A leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion is advancing the likelihood of ending the Roe v. Wade ruling that created abortion rights, while month-old lawsuits seeking to overturn an abortion ban in Michigan that would take effect in Roe's absence are slowly moving forward.

But experts said the suits are unlikely to gain steam until or unless the U.S. Supreme Court actually overturns Roe — a decision that is expected by the end of June.