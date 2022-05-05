House, Senate move forward spending plans; abortion, sports requirements spark debate

Lansing — The Michigan House and Senate cleared an early hurdle in the state budgeting process this week when each chamber adopted spending plans that could help to guide the state's budget priorities in the next fiscal year.

The Senate's budget includes about $74.2 billion in expenditures while the House's spending plan includes about $76.3 billion — both higher than Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's $74.1 billion budget proposed in February.