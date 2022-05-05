Woman dies after falling into Black River Falls in Upper Peninsula

Associated Press

Ishpeming— Police say a woman has died after falling into a waterfall in the Upper Peninsula.

The woman, believed to be 68 or 69 years old, fell into Black River Falls, 8 miles southwest of Ishpeming in the Escanaba River State Forest.

The fall occurred around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The body was found around 4:30 p.m., police said. The woman's name was not immediately released.

According to Michigan.org, Black River Falls "plunges 20 feet creating an impressive waterfall which can be viewed from an island at the center of the river" that can be crossed by a foot bridge.