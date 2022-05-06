Police: Alpena woman bribed, coerced sex assault victims to lie to cops

A 29-year-old Alpena woman faces three felony charges after allegedly attempting to bribe and coerce a sexual assault victim, who is a minor, to lie to the police.

Stingray Thompson is charged with lying to a police officer during a violent crime investigation, interfering with a police investigation, and accessory after the fact to a felony.

Michigan State Police say the bribe and coercion allegations are part of a separate investigation, the sexual assault of two minors.

There are two alleged victims in that case, said Lt. Derrick Carroll of the Michigan State Police.

In April, state police in Kalkaska County arrested an Alpena man named Levi Braund.

The case against Braund, 31, dates back to November 2021, when state police in Houghton Lake took a Child Protective Services case referral.

Police say the victim told a parent that not only had she been abused, "another member of the household was also a victim."

Braund was charged with two counts second-degree criminal sexual conduct, with a victim under 13. He was arraigned April 18 and given a $100,000 bond. His case is ongoing; he had a court date Wednesday.

Carroll declined to discuss the nature of the Thompson's alleged bribery and coercion, citing the ongoing investigation. The victims in the two cases are the same, Carroll said.

Thompson was arraigned at 88th District Court on Tuesday, and given a bond of $50,000/10%. She's due back in court May 17.

In January, according to a report in UpNorthLive.com, Thompson was arrested "after investigators said she stole a purse and used a financial device not belonging to her" at an Alpena Walmart.

jdickson@detroitnews.com