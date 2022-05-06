Police seize 4 pounds of suspected crystal meth in Jackson

A Jackson County drug task force on Wednesday seized four pounds of methamphetamine, four and a half ounces of heroin and two guns, and arrested one, police said.

The Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team executed four search warrants.

Three warrants were served at individual hotel rooms at the Colonial Inn hotel in Leoni Township. That's at 6027 Ann Arbor Road, east of Donnely.

The fourth was served at an storage facility, police said.

Police made one arrest. Lt. Ben Garrison of the Michigan State Police declined to give the man's name, as he had not been arraigned. He described him only as a man in his 30s.