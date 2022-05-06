Summer-like heat to surge across Michigan. How warm will it get?

The Detroit News

After up-and-down weeks when spring and winter seemed to still be fighting for dominance, Michigan will surge right into summer next week.

"High temps from Tuesday through Friday should easily reach the upper 70s to mid-80s," the National Weather Service says, and the pattern may hold through next weekend.

Temperatures across the state are likely to be 10 to 15 degrees above normal, the weather agency says.

"Temps will be well above normal for this period with multiple days in the 80s likely for inland areas," according to the NWS. "This strong ridge will hold stable conditions over the region with rain chances nil for much of next week."

Temperatures into the 80s are forecast as far north as Traverse City and Gaylord by Thursday. Lakeshore areas around each of the Great Lakes will be cooler, but still see significant warmth.

Fire watch

For west and northern Michigan, a fire weather watch has been issued for Friday.

"Warm temperatures, low relative humidities and gusty winds will result in increased fire weather concerns today," according to the weather service.

Friday rainfall

Southeast Michigan will see mostly rain on Friday.

"Total rainfall up to a half inch possible across portions Lenawee and Monroe counties by Saturday morning, the weather service says. "A quarter inch of rain or less expected near the I-94 corridor before amounts drop-off sharply ... ."

Weekend outlook

After the clouds clear early Saturday, sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-60s are forecast for both Saturday and Sunday across Michigan, even into the Upper Peninsula. Lakeshore areas may be cooler, and cloudy conditions will start to build later Sunday in the U.P.

Normal May weather

The warm week may not break any records for May, just be warmer than average, which is about 70 degrees. In Detroit, record daily highs for May 9-13 are around the 90-degree mark.