Fauci addresses 2020, 2021 University of Michigan graduates at comeback ceremony

Ann Arbor — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, addressed 2020 and 2021 University of Michigan graduates at a comeback ceremony Saturday.

Fauci also received an honorary doctor of science degree.

About 4,100 graduates were in attendance, most from the class of 2020 but some from 2021 who did not participate in their commencement, university officials said.

The graduates' excitement over having Fauci speak was palpable. The first mention of his name by University of Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman drew loud applause and cheers.

"We love you, Dr. Fauci," one student belted out.

“I think it’s kind of poetic that he’s coming to speak because we didn’t have graduation because of COVID,” said Shukan Parekh, 23, of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, who returned for the ceremony.

“I hope it’s not more grand speeches like unprecedented times, about life being life being more difficult and strange,” he said.

Another student, Nnamdi Eiike-Nwogu, 23, of Atlanta, said he was excited about having his graduation. Having a commencement, he said, “postponed because of COVID and then having someone who is a big influential leader helping us through this time such as Fauci, I think it’s good.”

“I know a lot of families coming in are so excited to hear from him,” Eiike-Nwogu added.

Republican UM regent candidate Lena Epstein, who lost to U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens 52%-45% in 2018, has said she planned to rally against Fauci's appearance. Fauci pushed mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused UM's April 2020 in-person commencement to be moved online.

In an April email sent to supporters, Epstein said "I am not going to sit quietly as this man continues to engage in fear mongering to justify big government intervention into almost every aspect of our lives. I say no more."

Fauci, who grew up in Brooklyn, New York, also heads the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation at the National Institutes of Health. He has advised seven presidents through major global health crises, including HIV, West Nile virus, swine flu, Zika virus and Ebola.

He has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Robert Koch Gold Medallion and the National Medal of Science.

"Known for his straightforward explanation of complicated scientific facts, calm demeanor and subtle sense of humor, Fauci has been a trusted public voice on SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19," according to UM's announcement.

Fauci joined the NIAID Laboratory of Clinical Investigation over five decades ago, in 1968.

He was a principal architect of the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief launched in 2003, and advocated for increased AIDS research funding and access to experimental drugs.

