Detroit Zoo in search of missing 5-month-old wallaby

A baby wallaby at the Detroit Zoo, just introduced to the public on Friday, has gone missing, zoo officials said Sunday.

The 5-month-old joey was last seen by animal care staff at about 5 p.m. Saturday and was discovered missing from the zoo's Australian Outback Adventure habitat early Sunday.

"Zoo staff is carefully examining the habitat and areas around it while also reviewing trail cameras and surveillance cameras all over the zoo," a Facebook post said.

The zoo said it was unlikely a joey of his age would survive an "extended amount of time away from the mother."

In a Friday post, the zoo announced its 4-year-old red-necked wallaby, Sprocket, gave birth for the first time to the now-missing baby.

The Australian exhibit has 11 kangaroos and three red-necked wallabies, according to the zoo's website. Guests walk along a winding path, getting face-to-face with the animals as they move around throughout the habitat.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter:@bykaleahall