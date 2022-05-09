Brighton schools accused of retaliating against student who reported rape
Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
A former student with a disability is suing the Brighton Area School District amid allegations staffers retaliated and mistreated her after she reported being sexually assaulted by a classmate in an attack the district failed to prevent.
According to the lawsuit filed last month in U.S. District Court, the girl attended special education classes at Brighton High School and has been diagnosed with Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder.