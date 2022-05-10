See what today's average gas prices are in Metro Detroit and Michigan

The Detroit News

Increasing demand for gasoline and rising oil prices continue to push prices at the pump higher across the U.S., and especially in Michigan.

Over the last week, prices in Michigan have surged more than in any other state, according to AAA of Michigan, up 30 cents since April 28.

The Detroit News is keeping track of average gas prices in Michigan and Metro Detroit. This graph below will be updated often. Use the tabs on the left to toggle between Michigan and Metro Detroit prices: