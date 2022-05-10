MDOT signs flag roadwork financed by Whitmer bonds, draw GOP criticism

The Michigan Department of Transportation is drawing special attention to sections of roadway paid for by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's 2020 road bonding plan by installing road signs denoting the work as being bond-financed.

At $750 a sign, the department has installed about 15 throughout the state and has plans to install more to provide drivers "assurances that the work is being done," department spokesman Jeff Cranson said. One such sign near construction areas on Interstate 496 in Lansing says "Bond financing at work."