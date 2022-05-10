Police seek tips in Monday non-fatal shooting of 18-year-old at Ann Arbor park

Ann Arbor — An 18-year-old high school student is recovering after being shot Monday at Gallup Park, police said.

Investigators are asking the public for help with finding the suspect.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim and a friend were at the park's boat launch to meet friends and play a social media game. Located at 3000 Fuller Road and Huron Parkway, the park offers boaters access to the Huron River.

The victim told police he was shot by the passenger of a car that was in the parking lot before he and his friend arrived.

The vehicle, a dark-colored sedan, fled from the park after the shooting, he told officers. The car was driven by an unknown female.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They also said the motive for the shooting is unclear and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call Ann Arbor Police Det. Steven Van Alstine at (734) 794-6930 ext. 49317 or email svanalstine@s2gov.org.

