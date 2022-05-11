Flint man accused of attacking woman, killing dog in custody, sheriff says

A suspect wanted in connection with brutally attacking a woman, who recorded the assault and the killing of her dog on Facebook Live in Flint last month, is in custody, Genesee County officials announced Wednesday.

Daquantae Lamar Johnson, 24, had been on the run for nearly three weeks until a public safety officer spotted him receiving treatment at a hospital last week, said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson in taped remarks.

The 24-year-old had been dropped off there with a gunshot wound, Swanson said.

Johnson had been guarded around the clock as he received care over four days, then brought to the county jail on Wednesday, Swanson said.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton charged Johnson with multiple crimes days after the April 17 incident involving the woman and her pet.

He is charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, unlawful imprisonment, first-degree killing/torturing animals and felon in possession of a firearm.

Court hearings are pending. Johnson faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Investigators have said Johnson and the victim were romantically involved before a domestic dispute at their Flint home on Easter Sunday.

When the woman tried to leave, Johnson pulled out a weapon, then pistol-whipped and sexually assaulted her, Swanson said.

The woman fled through a window with her dog and tried to walk down the street, but Johnson followed, the sheriff said.

She filmed the interaction on Facebook Live, "never expecting that Johnson will take it another step further after doing everything that happened and he shoots and kills her dog right there in front of everybody," Swanson said.

Surveillance footage from across the street also showed the shooting and Johnson assaulting the woman again, he said.

After he left, a bystander helped the woman bury her dog in a shallow grave, where authorities found it with a gunshot to the head, Swanson said.

Swanson, Leyton and Crime Stoppers turned to the public for tips to find Johnson, who was on probation. Michigan Department of Corrections records show he had multiple convictions.

"The system worked this time. So rest assured this case is just beginning when it comes to legal side, but he's not on the street," Swanson said. "And to the victim out there: we’re still going to fight for you. We're still going to give you a voice."