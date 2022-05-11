Michigan adds 27,705 cases, 76 deaths from COVID-19 over last week; cases rise 46%

Michigan added 27,705 cases of COVID and 76 deaths from the virus on Wednesday, including totals from the previous six days.

The state reported an average of about 3,958 cases per day over the seven days, a 46% increase from 2,706 cases per day last week.

After declining for nearly three months, hospitalization rates and cases in Michigan increased for the fifth straight week. This week's additions are an increase from last week's announcement that the state had added 18,945 cases and 62 deaths from the virus. On April 24, the state health department announced Michigan added 14,482 cases and 67 deaths from the virus over the previous seven days.

Between May 1-8, about 16.2% of Michigan's COVID-19 tests returned positive, compared to 10.7% the week prior. There is an average of 22,000 weekly cases in the state.

Wednesday's additions bring the state's overall total to 2,472,596 cases and 36,140 deaths since the virus was first detected here in March 2020.

The latest figures come as the state and several Michigan counties have relaxed regulations to stem the spread of the virus.

On Monday, the state reported 740 adults and 25 pediatric patients were hospitalized with confirmed infections, an increase from 610 adults and 19 children last week.

It's a steep decline from records set on Jan. 10, when 4,580 adults were hospitalized with COVID-19.

About 4% of the state's hospital beds were filled with COVID-19 patients and there were an average of 1,264 emergency room visits related to COVID-19 per day in the state as of Monday. That compares to 24% of hospital beds being full and 2,889 daily emergency room visits due to the virus in the first week of January.

However, 20 Michigan counties remain at a "medium or high" level for the increased burden on health care or severe disease: Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Arenac, Benzie, Clinton, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Keweenaw, Leelanau, Livingston, Macomb, Manistee, Marquette, Monroe, Montmorency, Oakland. Presque Isle, Washtenaw and Wayne, according to the state health department.

Case counts are well below early January when the state set a new high mark with more than 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day.

In Michigan, variants of the virus have moved at a high rate, proving more contagious than past variants and infecting both unvaccinated and vaccinated residents.

A new iteration of the omicron variant, BA.2, is now the dominant across Michigan and the country, but experts say another surge of cases is unlikely.

The Food and Drug Administration expanded its approval of remdesivir on April 25, making it the first COVID-19 treatment for children under age 12.

In Michigan, 290 cases of a rare inflammatory condition in children linked with the coronavirus have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 65% of kids with the syndrome are admitted to intensive care units and there have been five deaths.

In Michigan, residents ages 30 to 39 currently have the highest case rate of any age group.

As of Monday, 104 new outbreaks were reported over the prior week. The majority, 48 outbreaks, were in long-term care facilities and senior assisted living centers. Another 48 outbreaks were in K-12 schools and seven were in daycare programs. The state is tracking 231 ongoing outbreak cases.

About 66%, or 6.6 million, state residents have received their first doses of a vaccine, and 60% are fully vaccinated. More than 231,000 children ages 5 to 11 in Michigan, or 28%, have received their first dose of the vaccine.

More than 3.1 million, or 36.7% of the eligible population, have received a vaccine booster in Michigan and 5.2 million are fully vaccinated.

