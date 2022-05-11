Teen driver charged in crash that killed Flint police captain

A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with a crash in February that killed a Flint police captain, authorities said Wednesday.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton filed a petition in Family Court requesting that the Montrose teen be designated as an adult for trial on two felonies: manslaughter with a motor vehicle and reckless driving causing death, his office said in a statement.

Both felonies carry a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

The Prosecutor's Office said the county Family Court could choose full adult sentencing or a blended one that included remaining in a juvenile facility until age 21.

Flint police Capt. Collin Birnie died Feb. 4 in a traffic crash while on duty, investigators said.

The 16-year-old was driving a Chevy Traverse south on Elms Road in Mount Morris Township around 6 p.m. when he tried to pass several vehicles while speeding, the Prosecutor's Office said.

"As the vehicles he was passing slowed to allow him back into the southbound lane, the teen's vehicle began to sway and he lost control and crossed back into the northbound lane, striking a Chevrolet Tahoe that was driven by Birnie," according to the release.

Birnie, a military veteran and a Flint police officer for 26 years, died at Hurley Medical Center. He was 53.