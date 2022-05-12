Body pulled from car submerged in St. Clair River in Port Huron

Port Huron police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in a car submerged in the St. Clair River.

An aircraft with U.S. Customs and Border Protection spotted the vehicle around 10:30 a.m. in the river off the 3400 block of Military St. investigators said in a statement.

Port Huron police and fire officials responded with Tri-Hospital EMS and the St. Clair County Dive Team. Divers entered the water and found the vehicle with a male inside, according to the release.

"They were able to pull him from the vehicle, but they were already deceased," police said.

The St. Clair County medical examiner removed the body and the vehicle was pulled from the river bottom.

Authorities believe the vehicle could have entered the river several days ago.

"Further information identifying the victim in this incident will come from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office once proper identification and next of kin notifications have been made," police said.

The Port Huron Police Department is investigating with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents with outdoor cameras in the area or have information are asked to call Port Huron Police detectives at (810) 984-9711. Anonymous tips can be received through the CAPTURE Hotline at (810) 987-6688 or emailed through www.porthuronpolice.org.