Ex-UM president Mark Schlissel, university reach deal after his firing. What it includes

Former University of Michigan president Mark Schlissel will be paid $463,000 to take a one-year leave from the college, can return to the faculty with a six-figure salary and will receive health insurance upon his retirement, according to a settlement agreement obtained by The Detroit News.

The UM Board of Regents fired Schlissel in January after regents determined he had an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. The board's dismissal ended his presidency immediately.