How a political activist convinced 3 people to tamper with Michigan voting machine
Francis X. Donnelly
The Detroit News
Cross Village Township — It began with a phone call to the wrong person last year. It ended with three residents seizing the voting machine of a tiny northern Michigan town.
They were recruited by a political activist who, among other things, said she believed a satellite owned by the Vatican contained evidence that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, according to her interview with police.