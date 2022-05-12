Read former UM president Mark Schlissel's apology to the Board of Regents

As part of a settlement reached with the University of Michigan, former president Mark Schlissel was required to write an apology letter to the Board of Regents and the university.

In the 91-word letter address to the regents but not the broader university community, Schlissel expressed his regret for what he deemed "poor judgment."

The board fired him in January after an investigation that began in December found inappropriate conduct with an employee through emails over a period of years that was "inconsistent with the dignity and reputation of the University."

Schlissel wrote the letter on April 6, according to a copy obtained by The Detroit News through a public records request.

The investigation into Schlissel's conduct began after an anonymous complaint on Dec. 8. As of July, university supervisors were no longer allowed to initiate romantic relationships. Before that policy changed, relationships with employees were supposed to be disclosed.

