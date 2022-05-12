Sunday's lunar eclipse will be a 'Super Flower Blood Moon', but you might not be able to see it

Michigan may get a view of 2022's first total lunar eclipse on Sunday night, and the event promises to deliver a stunning spectacle for those who turn their gazes upward — as long as cloudy skies don't get in the way.

Starting Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday, the moon will move into Earth’s shadow, according to Time and Date, turning a vibrant orange or rusty red color.

What to know about the 'Super Flower Blood Moon'

In a lunar eclipse, Earth blocks all direct sunlight from reaching the lunar surface, but rays of light that pass through Earth’s atmosphere are scattered and illuminate the moon.

On Sunday, the body will also be a supermoon, meaning it is full at the same time as it is at perigee, when it is closest to Earth, and the combined supermoon and eclipse will create a Super Blood Moon.

We can take the title one step further: Since this is happening in May, and some call the last full moon of the spring the Flower Moon, Sunday’s eclipse will be a Super Flower Blood Moon.

What time is the lunar eclipse?

Lunar eclipses are among the easiest skywatching events to experience, especially with a set of circumstances coming together like they will on Sunday.

Total lunar eclipses unfold over several stages, and on Sunday the first stage will begin at 9:32 p.m. The event is expected to last around five hours before ending at 2:50 a.m. Monday.

The maximum eclipse is expected to be visible just after midnight, with a total eclipse lasting around 75 minutes.

Will it be visible in Michigan?

Viewers don't need a telescope or binoculars to watch, but can simply walk outside and look up.

To see the lunar eclipse, however, you need to be able to see the moon.

According to the National Weather Service, the skies may be conspiring against people who want to watch, with a weekend forecast showing likely showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and mostly cloudy conditions with a chance of showers Sunday night.

Fret not, because the internet can come to the rescue if it's too cloudy to see the eclipse: A livestream will start at 9:32 p.m. Sunday on the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Youtube channel.

Will there be more lunar eclipses in 2022?

According to Time and Date, 2022 will see another total lunar eclipse on Nov. 7.

A partial solar eclipse took place in April, and a second one is expected on Oct. 25.

