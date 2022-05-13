Crews fighting 2,000-acre fire in Montmorency County

Michigan Department of Natural Resources firefighters and other emergency responders were fighting a 2,000-acre wildfire Friday in Montmorency County that raged for hours, sparking road closures and evacuations.

The uncontained blaze, called the Blue Lakes Fire, was northwest of Atlanta, the DNR said.

It initially was pegged at 1,500 acres but had grown by 9 p.m., Kerry Heckman, a DNR public information officer, told The Detroit News.

One property, the Black River Ranch, had been evacuated. The Black River was closed between Blue Lake Road and the Cheboygan/Montmorency County line, the department tweeted.

There were no immediate reports of damaged buildings or injuries, Heckman said.

More evacuations could be ordered if the fire spreads, she said. "Luckily it happens to be an area where there are not a lot of structures, but we will be continuing to watch that."

DNR aircraft were helping douse the flames as crews worked on the ground.

There were more than 40 DNR firefighters and 12 incident management team members working with seven fire departments. Michigan State Police as well as the Montmorency County Sheriff's and Emergency Management officials also were on hand, Heckman said.

The operation was expected to last through the night. As the humidity levels shift, "that offers an opportunity to make good headway," Heckman said.

There were multiple road closures in the area, according to the DNR: Blue Lakes Road to East Branch Road; Black River Road to Camp 30 Road; Clark Bridge Road to Black River Road; Blue Lake Road to Meridian Line Road.

Smoke from the fire was captured on radar and satellite, the National Weather Service in Gaylord said on its Facebook page.

The flames first were spotted around 12:30 p.m., Heckman said. "We have not determined what caused the fire (but ) it is a day that we have extreme fire danger based on dry conditions."

The weather service issued a notice Friday warning of an elevated fire danger in northern Michigan due to "record breaking heat, low afternoon relative humidity and slightly breezy winds."

Traverse City reached a record of 94 on Friday, beating the previous mark, 87, set in 1961, weather service data show. Houghton Lake tied its record high of 86 set in 1991.

The average high for the date is 66, according to the weather service website.

Temperatures late Friday at Otsego County Airport hovered in the 80s.

Highs around 80 were expected again Saturday, when the weather service predicts a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The mercury is set to top out in the upper 60s on Sunday then fall into the 40s at night.