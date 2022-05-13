2 Grand Rapids men sentenced for shooting at federal officer in 2020

Two Grand Rapids men have been sentenced to prison for shooting at a federal officer two years ago, officials said.

Jaquari Trotter, 21, was sentenced to five years in federal prison and Gregory Rogers, 22, was given four years and nine months, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Rogers was also sentenced to an additional 10 years for separate offenses involving illegal firearm possession and drug trafficking, it said.

Trotter pleaded guilty in January to charges stemming from the incident.

Authorities said Trotter shot at a member of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force on Feb. 4, 2020. They said Rogers, who also pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the assault, drove the car the two used to flee police after the shooting.

Police said Trotter and Rogers were outside a friend's house on Sherman Street SE in Grand Rapids when they saw a member of the task force drive by in an unmarked vehicle.

Both men got into a vehicle and when they saw the agent drive by a second time, they pulled in front of the agent’s unmarked SUV and sped around a neighboring corner.

Trotter then had Rogers pull over sharply to the right side of the road, according to investigators. Trotter jumped out of the passenger door, pulled a loaded 9mm handgun from his waistband and fired 11 shots at the agent’s vehicle before jumping back into the car and speeding away with Rogers.

Officials said Trotter is a previously convicted felon and it was illegal for him to possess a firearm.

