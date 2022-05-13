Missing Monroe girl, 2, believed to be in danger, police say

Police are seeking tips to find a missing 2-year-old Monroe girl who is believed to be in danger.

Amelia Jones was ordered into protective custody Thursday through 38th Circuit Court, the Monroe Police Department said in a statement.

A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Child Protective Services investigation "showed that Amelia is currently in danger and is being actively hidden from MDHHS and law enforcement," according to the notice.

The child is believed to be with her mother, 18-year-old Braghen Bolles-White, and grandmother, Heather Bolles-Ery, 48.

They are believed to be in a black 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Michigan license plate number EFR5513.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at (734) 243-7521 or Monroe County Central Dispatch at (734) 241-3300.