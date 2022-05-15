Whitmer urged to speak out more forcefully on auto insurance problems
Beth LeBlanc
The Detroit News
The Michigan Brain Injury Provider Council has urged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to speak out more forcefully on the problems the 2019 historic no-fault auto insurance reform brought on survivors of catastrophic crashes and their medical providers.
In a Tuesday letter to the governor, the group noted that Whitmer initially was vocal about the need for a bipartisan solution to reform the fee schedule that went in place July 1, 2021. The rule forced medical providers to cut their rates to 55% of what they were charging in January 2019 in an effort to curb costs and increase savings for insured drivers.