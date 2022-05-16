2 teen brothers drown in Lake Michigan, 2 friends rescued

Two teenage brothers drowned in Lake Michigan on Sunday while two friends were rescued by bystanders, police said.

Baroda-Lake Township Police were dispatched to Warren Dunes State Park at 6:18 p.m. in response to a 911 call about a drowning, Lt. Wesley Koza said Monday.

The four teens, aged 15-17, were visiting the beach from South Bend, Indiana area, Koza said. They called for help from the water, attracting beachgoers.

Police located the two missing brothers in the water about 35 minutes later, Koza said. They were unresponsive.

"We started life-saving measures and they were transported to Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph," before being pronounced dead at the hospital between 9:30 and 10 p.m., he said.

The beach wasn't busy Sunday, Koza said, but there were bystanders, including those who rescued the two friends.

The department receives a few drowning alerts a year, but it's rarely "this early in the year" due to colder water temperatures.

At least six people had drowned in Lake Michigan in 2022 before Sunday, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana. Some 12 drownings have been reported across the Great Lakes this year.

The organization reports that more than 1,000 people have drowned in the region since 2010, with 98 confirmed in 2021 and 108 the year before.

