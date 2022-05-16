Flint safe water advocate Mari Copeny is Billboard Awards' Changemaker

The Detroit News

Amariyanna Copeny, who captured the nation's attention when she wrote a letter to President Barack Obama about the lead-tainted water crisis, received the Billboard Music Awards' Change Maker Award on Sunday.

Amariyanna, known as Mari, was honored for her advocacy of environmental justice.

"Thank you to my family, my team and every single person that has supported and amplified my voice and vision," the 14-year-old said accepting the award.

Amariyanna also addressed the leaked Supreme Court draft that the court appeared prepared to overturn the almost 50-year old Roe v. Wade, granting women abortion rights.

"Some people in charge would rather spend their time to dictate what women can and can't do with their bodies," the young activist said, according to digital lifestyle publisher Popsugar. "It's dangerous and also very weird."

Known as "Little Miss Flint," Amariyanna was 8 she wrote a letter to then-President Barack Obama, asking him to visit her hometown to see the devastation caused by the lead contamination in Flint's drinking water.

Obama traveled to Flint on May 4, 2016, and met Amariyanna.