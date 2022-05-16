MDOT removes 15 roadwork signs touting bond financing to comply with state law

The Michigan Department of Transportation has removed all signage designating certain areas of roadwork as being financed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's $3.5 billion bonding plan to come into compliance with state budget rules.

The department said it plans to replace them with signs that also list the cost of the project and borrowing costs related to the bond financing. The requirement was included in budget boilerplate language agreed to last year between Whitmer and the GOP-led Legislature.