Saginaw man arrested after ramming car into barn at state police forensics lab
Bridgeport, Mich. — A 34-year-old Saginaw man has been arrested for ramming a car Sunday into a pole barn, a trailer and a dumpster at a state police forensics laboratory, officials said.
Bridgeport police officers were called at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday to the Michigan State Police Forensic Laboratory on Dixie Highway near Fort Road about a vehicle repeatedly ramming a pole barn at the location. Bridgeport is located about six miles southeast of Saginaw and about 95 miles northwest of Detroit.
According to a preliminary investigation, a driver had deliberately and repeatedly rammed his vehicle into a pole barn, a parked enclosed trailer and a dumpster. Both the barn and the trailer were damaged.
Officials said after crashing into the pole barn's overhead door, the man entered the building where he removed a laptop.
Police arrested the suspect. He was taken to the Saginaw County Jail to await charges.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Michigan State Police's Tri-City Post at (989) 495-5555.
