Michigan could lose secretive one-man grand jury. 3 counties will be impacted most

Michigan's 83 counties and the attorney general are in danger of losing an investigative and prosecutorial tool used almost exclusively in recent years in three of the state's largest counties as the Michigan Supreme Court ponders the constitutionality of the state's one-man grand jury system.

The secretive one-man grand jury program has been used throughout the decades — especially in Wayne, Genesee and Kent counties — for investigations and indictments in cases involving violence or public corruption in which a witness would have reason to fear retaliation.