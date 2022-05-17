Monroe girl, 2, missing since Friday has been found safe, police say

A 2-year-old Monroe girl who went missing Friday and was believed to be in danger has been found safe, police said.

Amelia Jones was located and safe, Monroe police said Monday.

On Thursday, a 38th Circuit Court judge ordered Amelia to be placed into protective custody, according to authorities. But the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Child Protective Services said the girl was being hidden from the agency and police.

Officials said Friday they believed Amelia was with her mother, 18-year-old Braghen Bolles-White, and grandmother, Heather Bolles-Ery, 48.

