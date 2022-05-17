Northern Michigan wildfire 98% contained, officials say

The northern Michigan wildfire that has raged across more than 2,500 acres since Friday is about 98 percent contained, the state's Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday.

"Michigan DNR firefighters continue to work on the Blue Lakes Fire today," the agency said in a statement. "The fire is now 98% contained and crews are working to finish connecting the containment lines."

The news comes about a day after the DNR said it had contained about 75% of the wildfire. It also estimated initially more than 2,000 acres had been affected. Officials were able to make the latest estimate from GPS data.

A Wednesday lightning strike that smoldered for a few days before spreading into dry fuels was determined as the cause of the fire, the agency said

Roads and rivers that were closed in Montmorency and Cheboygan counties due to the Blue Lakes Fire are open, officials said.

"We encourage folks to exercise caution if traveling near the fire area," the agency said. "Snags, trees weakened after burning, are a potential hazard following a wildfire as they can easily fall and cause injury or worse."

