Prosecutor Becker says he needs more 'expert guidance' in Lyoya shooting case

Grand Rapids — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Wednesday he needs "additional expert guidance" before deciding whether to bring criminal charges against a Grand Rapids police officer in connection with the shooting death of motorist Patrick Lyoya.

In a statement, Becker said he received an investigative report about the April 4 incident, in which Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr fatally shot Lyoya in the back of the head while the two men grappled. Schurr could be heard saying "let go of the Taser" before firing the shot.

The police officer reportedly had stopped Lyoya for having an improper license plate. Lyoya fled, but Schurr caught him and the two struggled, according to video. The toxicology report from Lyoya's autopsy showed he had a 0.29 blood-alcohol level, more than three times the legal limit.

Schurr was placed on administrative leave while Michigan State Police is conducting an investigation.

"The Michigan State Police ... is likely to complete the investigative report by the end of this week, perhaps early next," Becker said. "The MSP is doing everything it can to provide a thorough, complete, and timely investigation.

"After receiving the partial investigative report from the MSP on April 28, 2022, I have been in regular contact with their investigators, and I have provided follow-up questions regarding the initial documentation," he said.

"However, while reviewing the material that has been provided thus far, I determined that additional expert guidance — beyond the scope of the MSP — is needed in order for me to make a fully informed decision. I have begun to seek this expert guidance."

Becker did not elaborate about the nature of the guidance he's seeking.

"I recognize the investigation appears to be moving painstakingly slowly. However, as in all cases that come before this office, it is imperative that I review all the facts and evidence before making a charging decision.

"In this situation, my decision can only be made by taking the time to gather all the available information — both from the MSP and from state and national experts," Becker said.

Becker added that because of the "extraordinary interest" in the case, "I felt it was important to inform the public that it will take additional time for a final decision. While I may receive the complete MSP investigation soon, it does not mean my decision is imminent."

