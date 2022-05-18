Suspect walks off with cash after giving Monroe Co. teller note demanding money

Authorities are seeking tips to find a suspect in a robbery reported Wednesday at a bank in Monroe Township.

The suspect entered First Merchants Bank in the 14500 block of Dixie Highway around 2:45 p.m., approached a teller and produced a note demanding money, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"The suspect implied he had a weapon, however, it was not produced or observed," according to the release. "The teller complied with the request and the suspect exited the bank with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency."

No customers were in the bank at the time, officials reported.

The suspect was seen walking west through the bank parking lot, where he entered a black Nissan SUV with a temporary license plate attached to the rear window, investigators said.

He is described as approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build, last seen wearing a blue surgical mask, black Nike ball cap, a long-sleeved red zip-up Nike jacket and gray pants.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and the FBI are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call (734) 240-7530.